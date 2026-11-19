Standing before “Guernica”, Picasso’s powerful anti-war painting, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez made the case for his foreign policy. From his opposition to the war in Gaza to his refusal to raise military spending to 5% of GDP, Sánchez presented Spain as a country prepared to stand by its principles despite pressure from abroad. The conservative opposition, the People’s Party (PP), was unimpressed. It accused him of using a national museum to campaign just a few weeks out from the November 29th election.

Polls put the PP in first place, albeit short of a parliamentary majority, followed closely by Sánchez’s centre-left Socialist Party (PSOE). Both are projected to lose seats compared with 2023, but the parliamentary arithmetic favours the PP, which could command a comfortable majority with the support of Vox, the far-right party, which is polling third. Meanwhile, the weakness of the parties to PSOE’s left, now partly regrouped under Broad Front, as well as strained relations with some of its parliamentary allies make it difficult for Sánchez to stay in power.

If the PP and Vox formed a coalition, it would be the first time the far-right is in national government since Spain’s return to democracy. While eight years of Sánchez have given Europeans a clear sense of his vision for Spain’s place in the world, the foreign policy of a PP-Vox government is harder to anticipate. Understanding what it would mean for Spain’s international role requires looking at both parties’ foreign-policy visions and the potential dynamics of their coalition.

Spain’s return to the European mainstream

In recent years, Sánchez’s progressivism—including his welcoming stance on migration and ambitious climate agenda—have increasingly set Spain apart from Europe’s political mainstream. Abroad, Sánchez has sought to build a global network of progressives and position himself as one of its leaders. In doing so, he has extended his confrontation with the far right to the international stage; from openly criticising leaders like Argentina’s Javier Milei to leading Europe’s opposition to US military interventions and tech giants.

For the PP, Sánchez’s actions have amounted to an appropriation of state policy for ideological ends. Its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has promised voters he will not engage in a “right-wing version of Sanchismo”. Instead, he pledges to restore what the PP describes as a non-partisan foreign policy and to put Spain “back alongside our allies”. This would mean aligning strongly with the European People’s Party (EPP) with which the PP shares an increasingly conservative agenda, from tighter migration controls to a slower pace of decarbonisation.

Beyond Europe, the PP seeks to prioritise Spain’s traditional allies over Sánchez’s overtures to the progressive global south. It embraces the EU’s characterisation of China as a partner, competitor and systemic rival, marking a departure from Sánchez’s warmer rhetoric towards Beijing. It aims to mend relations with Washington within the framework of a common European approach to Donald Trump. And it pledges a tougher stance towards Morocco and, in Latin America, towards the regimes in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The PP’s efforts to bring Spain closer to Europe’s centre-right mainstream could, however, be complicated by its prospective coalition partner, Vox. The far-right party’s worldview is rooted in a struggle to defend “Western civilisation” against threats from abroad (notably Islamism and China) and from within (the progressive left). It has embraced the full repertoire of the international far-right’s culture wars—from immigration and gender to climate and globalisation—and seeks to reshape the EU by wresting powers from Brussels and building a Europe of sovereign nations.

For a nationalist party, Vox has invested considerable energy in building alliances abroad. Its leader, Santiago Abascal, chairs Patriots.eu, the European far-right party, and enjoys close ties with Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as France’s presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen and her party’s president Jordan Bardella. Described as a “great guy” by Donald Trump, Abascal has also cultivated relations across the Atlantic with the MAGA movement and the Latin American right.

The price of power

Vox’s ability to translate its international ambitions into government policy will depend on its electoral performance, the ministries it secures and the concessions it extracts. If current polls hold, Vox would double its parliamentary representation from 2023. It would thus enter negotiations as the junior partner but with electoral momentum on its side, putting it in a position to lay claim to about a third of cabinet posts. Once in government, Vox is confident it can pull the PP further to the right. As Hermann Tertsch, a Vox MEP, told ECFR in a recent interview, “without us, the PP would […] pursue precisely the same policies as the socialists.”[1]

Beyond the agriculture and social-policy portfolios it will likely seek, an emboldened Vox could demand the vice-presidency for Abascal and one of the so-called carteras de Estado: interior, justice, foreign affairs or defence. While the PP would be reluctant to relinquish any of these, it would have to weigh the risks of resisting Vox’s demands. In July 2024, Vox demonstrated its willingness to walk out of coalitions rather than compromise, withdrawing from five regional governments after the PP agreed to the redistribution of unaccompanied migrant children. Less than two years later, it returned to government in three of them from a stronger electoral position.

But even without a foreign-policy portfolio, Vox could make its presence felt abroad through its international networks. While a PP-led government would seek to rebuild official relations with Washington, Vox could maintain its own channels of communication with MAGA. Such parallel diplomacy could give Spain additional leverage, but it could also undermine its foreign policy coherence and create friction within the coalition.

Change without rupture

The implications of these coalition dynamics for Spanish foreign policy would vary depending on the importance each party attaches to an issue and the extent to which their positions diverge. Within a PP-Vox government, three patterns are likely to emerge: policy change driven by convergence between the two parties; policy continuity driven by shared support for existing policies, external circumstances and Spain’s strategic and economic interests; and policy tensions driven by the parties’ divergence.

Change and convergence

Europe’s rightward shift and the EPP’s growing willingness to align with the far right in the European Parliament would give the PP considerable scope to accommodate Vox without breaking ranks with its European political family

Europe’s rightward shift and the EPP’s growing willingness to align with the far right in the European Parliament would give the PP considerable scope to accommodate Vox without breaking ranks with its European political family. On migration, both parties favour return hubs in third countries, ending mass regularisations and linking development assistance to co-operation on deportations. While Vox would push for more radical measures, including its agenda of “remigration”, much of what the PP already proposes would meet its demands.

Similarly, the PP’s efforts to roll back environmental regulations would go some way towards satisfying Vox’s ambitions to dismantle the European Green Deal, mirroring the alignment between the EPP and the far right in the European Parliament on watering down sustainability rules. Deregulation is one of the three pillars of Vox’s election campaign, with the party pledging in its manifesto to “repeal three regulations for every new one adopted”. The PP’s manifesto contains an identical pledge.

Beyond Europe, the two parties would converge on several fronts, particularly in reversing some of Sánchez’s more distinctive diplomatic choices. They would seek to rebuild relations with Washington, adopt a less confrontational stance towards Israel and bring Spain’s China policy into line with the EU’s approach. The political reorientation would be particularly striking in Latin America, where the left would lose an important European ally. The region’s swing to the right would offer a PP-Vox government opportunities to strengthen ties with like-minded governments and find common ground with Washington on Latin American affairs.

Continuity and constraints

On other issues, there would be considerable continuity with the Sánchez years, either because of cross-party agreement or because the international environment and Spanish interests would limit the scope for change. Spain’s support for Ukraine, backed by both parties, would continue. And on defence, they would maintain Spain’s commitment to NATO and build on the military spending increases under Sánchez, who doubled expenditure as a share of GDP despite his refusal to meet NATO’s 5% target. Vox, however, would emphasise territorial defence, particularly in Ceuta and Melilla, Spain’s north African enclaves.

Geopolitics could complicate the coalition’s efforts to change course. A more Atlanticist government, for instance, would be no less exposed to the vagaries of the Trump administration and could struggle to reset the relationship. Similarly, despite both parties’ tougher rhetoric towards Rabat, Spain’s reliance on Moroccan cooperation on migration and security would limit the scope for a change in policy. Here, Vox’s push for a more confrontational stance could irritate the PP, which would have to take a more pragmatic approach to maintain a functional relationship with Morocco.

Spain’s economic interests would also favour continuity. On climate, for instance, despite the deregulatory drive and efforts to relax decarbonisation targets, the business-oriented PP would have little incentive to undermine the competitive advantage Spain derives from renewable energy, not least given that several of its regional strongholds are renewable-energy hubs. Similar economic considerations could temper the PP’s approach to China. The PP-led government of Aragón, for instance, has enthusiastically backed the €4.1bn battery gigafactory being built by CATL, a Chinese firm, and Stellantis, a carmaker headquartered in the Netherlands.

Conflict

There is still plenty of room for disagreement. The two parties diverge sharply on multilateralism and the rules-based international order. In a European Parliament debate on the UN in May, Francisco Millán Mon, a PP MEP, called for “reinforcing multilateralism and strengthening the United Nations”, while Vox’s Jorge Buxadé denounced the organisation as “a globalist machine against nations”. These differences could surface in decisions over Spain’s development cooperation policy, funding for UN agencies and which initiatives to support at the General Assembly.

Disagreements also extend to free trade. While the PP favours opening up new markets for Spanish exports, Vox is more concerned with shielding domestic producers from foreign competition. Vox, which once brought a tonne of tomatoes from Almería to the European Parliament to protest the EU’s trade agreement with Morocco, has been equally critical of the PP-backed EU–Mercosur trade deal, which Abascal described as a “death sentence” for Spanish farmers. When the broader EU–Mercosur partnership agreement comes before the Spanish parliament for ratification, the PP could find itself relying on PSOE votes to overcome opposition from its coalition partner.

Lastly, a fundamental tension would concern the shape and future of Europe itself. Despite its criticism of Brussels’s regulatory overreach, the PP remains firmly committed to European integration and supports an ambitious EU budget for 2028–34. Vox, by contrast, envisages a largely intergovernmental union, with greater scope for national vetoes and fewer powers for European institutions. This divergence could become increasingly difficult to manage if electoral successes for the far right elsewhere in Europe embolden Vox in its ambitions to reshape the EU.

No destiny is written

Despite these disagreements and constraints, there is enough common ground between the PP and Vox to bring an end to Spain’s progressive exceptionalism. How far this political reorientation goes depends on the balance of power between the two parties and the terms of their coalition agreement. But even a largely PP-run foreign policy agenda would mark a significant departure from the Sánchez years.

Five days after Sánchez’s appearance in front of “Guernica” at Madrid’s Reina Sofía museum, the video was taken down. But it may be premature to consign Spain’s progressive exception to history too. Sánchez has, after all, made something of a political art of defying the odds. Reflecting recently on the rise of the right ahead of Europe’s super-election year, he remarked that “no destiny is written”. For now, however, Spain looks increasingly likely to fall into step with much of the rest of Europe.

Methodology

For the graphic titled “Where a PP-Vox coalition could disagree on foreign policy” the importance to each party was given a score from 1-5. A half-point score captures intermediate levels of importance. This was based on the following categorisation:

1: very low importance; peripheral issue; receives little political attention.

2: low importance; secondary issue; clear position but limited political emphasis.

3: moderate importance; established policy priority, but not central to the party’s political agenda.

4: high importance; Major policy priority; features prominently in political messaging and proposals.

5: very high importance; defining political priority; central to the party’s identity and agenda.

The same was done for discord score, which was based on the following categorisation:

1: very low discord potential; broad alignment on objectives and policy direction.

2: low discord potential; shared objectives, with differences in emphasis or implementation.

3: moderate discord potential; significant policy differences, but considerable scope for compromise.

4: high discord potential; substantial policy divergences likely to generate tensions in government.

5: very high discord potential; fundamentally opposing policy approaches; difficult to reconcile without major concessions.

[1] Author’s interview with Herman Tertsch, online, November 3rd 2026