Saved by Trump: What Hegseth’s political survival means for Europe

Problem

On November 10th, the US House of Representatives voted 211-204 to refer articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth to the judiciary committee. This means that Thomas Massie’s attempt to impeach him is effectively over, with the president calling Massie a “stone-cold loser”. The Democratic Party may return to the issue when it takes the House and Senate majorities in January, but it is unlikely to get the votes that Hegseth’s removal would require.

The secretary of war can now continue pursuing a conflict that is becoming Europe’s problem. Iranian lawmakers and outlets linked to the Revolutionary Guards have named US bases in Albania, Britain, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Romania as potential targets. America’s actions have already split European governments: while Britain widened US access to its bases, Spain closed its airspace to US aircraft involved in the bombing of Iran.

Hegseth’s political survival matters to Europe because he is one of Trump’s closest allies—and one of the administration’s most hostile officials. In the infamous “Signalgate” scandal, Hegseth demonstrated that he shared J.D. Vance’s “loathing of European freeloading”, which he deemed “PATHETIC”. Republicans saved Hegseth not out of affection, but because they cannot afford to break with Trump.

Solution

Europeans need to plan for a White House that is consolidating power and hardening in the face of a blue Congress. Even if Trump rolled back policies on issues that matter to Europeans, such as escalation in Iran, his immediate response to defeat has been to elevate hardline adviser Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff and stand by Hegseth. The next two years of his presidency will be even more volatile than the first two.

Trump’s anger towards what he sees as a lack of European support for the war might shape the Pentagon’s force posture review; the president is touting a security deal for Ukraine and Europe that could be settled over Europeans’ heads. But Iran has shown how important European bases, access, overflight and logistics are to the Trump administration. European NATO members need to develop a shared line on US access and turn American dependence into a bargaining chip. In return, they could ask for more air defence, or push for a diplomatic resolution to the Iran war.

Finally, Europeans can use Congress, but they should not rely on it. From January, the Democratic Party will be able to hold oversight hearings; the party’s scrutiny of the chaotic foreign policies of the second Trump administration will give Europeans a glimpse into the notoriously opaque White House. However, Democrats will be unable to constrain Trump’s foreign policy—and Republicans will not want to.

Context

Massie, the outgoing member of Congress for Kentucky who forced the vote, was the only Republican to break ranks. His eight articles of impeachment centred on Iran: he accused Hegseth of waging the war without a congressional declaration, continuing hostilities beyond the War Powers Resolution’s 60-day limit and disregarding rules on protecting civilians.

There was good reason to think that Republicans would support the impeachment. Exit polls from the midterms showed that 74% of voters said the war was a “crucial” or “major” factor in their vote. Both Trump and Vance blamed it for the Republican shellacking, in which 30 Republicans lost their congressional seats. Freed from near-term electoral risk, and with reason to resent the war that ended their careers, some observers theorised that outgoing lawmakers might defect. But only Massie did.