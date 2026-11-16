Rearming without China: Time to secure Europe’s military supply chains

The minerals behind the missiles

A modern military runs on more than steel and gunpowder. It needs batteries and magnets to power drones and guide missiles, and gallium-based semiconductors for advanced radars. The bad news for Europeans is that China produces more than 90% of global supply for sintered permanent magnets and battery-grade graphite as well as 99% of critical minerals like gallium. And worse, China is denying them access: in April and July 2026, in response to the EU’s ties with Taiwan and its sanctioning of Chinese firms for their support of Russia’s war, respectively, China’s Ministry of Commerce banned the export of dual-use items to 21 EU defence and aerospace entities. In the Foreign Affairs Council on November 16th, Europe’s ministers should take the opportunity to address such risks.

Three ways out

First, to help Europe derisk from Chinese battery supply, Asian allies are indispensable. South Korea and Japan are the only sizeable producers of cathode active materials (the heart of a lithium-ion battery) outside China, and Korean firms LG and Samsung operate Europe’s largest battery cell factories, in Poland and Hungary. Europe should consider allowing Japanese and Korean goods to count as “Made in EU” under the Industrial Accelerator Act to facilitate co-operation in the face of aggressive Chinese trade practices.

Second, the EU has to protect its investments in mining, processing and recycling from the possibility that China uses its dominant market position to undersell any foreign production and undercut any diversification efforts. The US and Japan (with Lynas, an Australian firm) are already using price floors to insulate their production of rare earth materials used in neodymium-praseodymium magnets. Following their example, the EU should work with these partners to realise plans to create a protected trade zone for non-Chinese minerals, such as the Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement.

Finally, Europeans should pay closer attention to the importance of electric vehicles (EVs) and the batteries within them. After the wars in Ukraine and Iran revealed how critical battery-powered drones will be in future conflicts, the EU has begun investing accordingly in its drone production. But it is difficult for any economy to develop a resilient supply chain for drones unless it is a serious manufacturer of electric vehicles too. EVs accounted for over 70% of global battery deployment in 2025, and one EV battery can store as much energy as hundreds of drone batteries. In other words, the EV industry provides the scale of investment, skilled labour force and demand for upstream minerals needed for niches like drone production.

EU policymakers are slow-walking the transition to EVs—for example by watering down the 2035 ban on new sales of combustion-engine vehicles, or delaying the battery localisation requirements within the Industrial Accelerator Act. This foot-dragging needs to stop as it endangers the development of a resilient, domestic manufacturing base for the drones essential to modern defence.

No quick fix

Along with the rest of the world, Europe will depend on Chinese magnets and rare earths for years to come. Even if every non-Chinese project that has been announced so far were completed by 2035, non-Chinese supply would be far from sufficient to meet non-Chinese demand for refined rare earths. Avoiding the most damaging Chinese rare earths cut-offs requires a mix of calculated deterrence and negotiated concessions.

Europe enjoys a stronger position when it comes to batteries, although the vast majority of lithium-ion battery imports do also come from China. In 2025 EU battery-cell manufacturing capacity was 140GWh, equivalent to 43% of EU demand.