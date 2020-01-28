Press release: New governance at ECFR
As Europe and the world undergo dramatic changes, the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) is also evolving. We are renewing our governance and reaching out to new audiences.
- Former Portuguese Foreign Minister Teresa Gouveia, International Director of Policy at Stanford University's Cyber Policy Centre Marietje Schaake, and former Prime Minister of Finland Alexander Stubb join the ECFR Board of Trustees.
- ECFR will continue to foster Europe’s capacity to pursue its own foreign policy in a cross-programmatic effort and will emphasise work on European strategic sovereignty, with a special focus on Iran, China, and the Western Balkans.
Teresa Gouveia, new ECFR Board Member and former Foreign Minister of Portugal, said:
“ECFR is one of the most effective and intellectually resonant organisations dealing with Europe and its foreign and security policy. It is also an exceptional network of Europeans engaged in common values and purpose. I am most pleased – and honoured – to become more closely involved in its activities and work towards furthering its mission.”
Marietje Schaake, new ECFR Board Member and International Director of Policy at Stanford University's Cyber Policy Centre, said:
“The need for a strong Europe on the global stage has never been greater. Challenges in our neighbourhood, confrontations across the Atlantic, and the rise of adversaries are combined with new cross-border threats from climate change and digitalisation. I am happy to contribute in particular to questions at the intersection of geopolitics and technology and look forward to pushing European leaders to be ambitious.”
Alexander Stubb, new ECFR Board Member and former Finnish Prime Minister, said:
“With the multilateral order in recession, and the emergence of a new era of great power competition, I am delighted to join ECFR in the pursuit to build coalitions for change at the European level and promote an informed debate about Europe’s role in the world, providing a pan-European perspective on some of the biggest strategic challenges and choices Europeans need to confront.”
Lykke Friis, ECFR co-chair, added:
“We are extremely pleased with the board renewal since it adds crucial new competences to our board discussions – ranging from immigration to digitalisation. And we are convinced that our new board members will add valuable input to our planned new endeavours in 2020.”
ECFR is a pan-European think-tank that aims to conduct cutting-edge independent research in pursuit of a coherent, effective, and values-based European foreign policy.
With a network of offices in seven European capitals, over 60 staff from more than 25 different countries, and a team of associated researchers in the 28 EU member states, ECFR is uniquely placed to provide pan-European perspectives on the biggest strategic challenges and choices confronting Europeans today. ECFR is an independent charity and funded from a variety of sources. For more details, please visit: www.ecfr.eu.
Media enquiries:
For comments and interview requests, please contact ECFR’s communications director, Andreas Bock at [email protected] T: +49 (0)30 3250510-27 M: +49 (0) 179 25 35 900; ECFR’s communications team at [email protected].
The European Council on Foreign Relations does not take collective positions. ECFR publications only represent the views of their individual authors.