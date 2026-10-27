New beginnings in Belgrade: What’s next for Serbia’s students

“It is clear that we have lost these elections,” Aleksandar Vucic told his supporters in Belgrade on Sunday evening, as his 14-years rule came to an end. After two years of protests, Serbia’s student movement has finally unseated Vucic, winning 53% of the vote—well ahead of his SNS party’s 39%—on a record turnout.

The new government will inherit a country made in Vucic’s own image: close ties to Russia; captured media, judicial and security structures; and a difficult relationship with the EU despite its candidate status. All the while, SNS remains in parliament and is likely to play an obstructionist role, while its candidate could still win the presidential election later this year. Despite all this, a democratic reset is possible if the student movement can skilfully form a governing coalition.

Europe’s supporting role

Europeans must first resist the temptation to jump in with proposals for the new government. This would only fuel Vucic’s claim that his defeat is due to European influence. The EU should, however, insist on a transparent transfer of power.

Once power has changed hands, the movement will be keen to get its own house in order. The EU should signal to the new government that it is there and ready to offer reform-related support. It must, however, be realistic about the pace of change and avoid seeming demanding, given the new government’s inexperience.

The European Commission should therefore make clear that it can provide expertise and financial support in reforming crucial areas including rule of law, anti-corruption, media ownership and changes to the electoral rules. To back this up, the commission should tie funding from the EU’s Growth Plan for the Western Balkans to delivery. On rule of law, a recent EU report has meticulously listed the issues in Serbia, which could offer a roadmap for these changes. Ultimately, Europeans should judge Serbia’s transformation by whether it uproots state capture and dismantles the system that has long stalled the country’s integration with the EU.

Reverberations in the Western Balkans

The new government will have its hands full with domestic issues; success there would itself aid regional stability. But the government will soon have to consider foreign policy too.

Judging by the movement’s statements on Kosovo, a breakthrough is unlikely; the Students’ List programme clearly states that it will “fight to keep Kosovo as part of Serbia”. The upside may be a less confrontational Belgrade and a possible reopening of dialogue. Nonetheless, it may prove difficult for Serbia to ignore the EU requirement of regional co-operation and good neighbourly relations.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, too, where Vucic’s influence was greatest, major changes are unlikely. With Milorad Dodik’s party recently sweeping the vote in Republika Srpska, a more democratic Belgrade does not necessarily reduce Serb nationalist sentiment, though it could tame Belgrade’s backing for it.

While the Kremlin may be lamenting the loss of a reliable partner in the region, the Students’ List was quick to reassure Moscow that it would not join the EU in imposing sanction. But it is too early to tell whether this is firm policy or strategic ambiguity. The last thing Serbia, or the region, needs is for Vucic-era nationalism to survive the transition. This makes EU support even more crucial.