Santiago Abascal, the leader of Spain’s radical-right Vox party, was missing from the national-day parade in Madrid last month. He would not join the country’s political class, he said, on “a stand with traitors”. Instead, he travelled to Ceuta, the Spanish enclave in North Africa where an estimated 72,000 migrants had crossed the border from Morocco that summer. From a viewpoint above it, he denounced “an invasion sponsored by Morocco and permitted by our government”. He was joined in Ceuta by Jordan Bardella, the president of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) party in France.

The scene revealed two things about Vox which will prove relevant to the rest of Europe if, as polls suggest, the party joins a governing coalition with Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s conservative People’s Party (PP) after Spain’s election on November 29th. First, the party’s foreign-policy outlook is shaped by its sense of Spain and a wider West under attack: both by an illegitimate and traitorous incumbent government and by a wide array of foreign menaces. Second, Abascal’s appearance with Bardella in Ceuta speaks of the international ambition the party would bring into government, whatever the formal distribution of responsibilities within a coalition.

A rightist restoration

Vox was founded in 2013 by PP dissidents who accused the party of failing to defend Spain’s traditional identity against what they saw as the dual perils of cultural liberalism and both Catalan and Basque secessionism. The Catalan bid for independence in 2017 propelled the party up the polls, and it entered the national parliament for the first time in 2019 (it also governs four of Spain’s autonomous communities in coalition with the PP). As it has grown—at the time of writing the party is polling around 18%—and as Abascal has consolidated his domination of the party, Vox has broken out of its initial rural strongholds and gained ground among working-class urban voters.

To this day the party is marked by a sense that national traditions and indeed the very unity of Spain are under threat, and by an existential mission to save the country from dissolution. In a typical comment in October, Abascal railed that Pedro Sánchez “is capable of everything in order to destroy Spain” and that Vox “is capable of anything in order to save it”. For Vox, then, it is not enough to remove Spain’s centre-left prime minister from power. The party seeks to purge what it calls “Sanchismo”, framing this as an illegitimate leftist ideology in league with malign outsiders and hostile to Spain’s unity and culture.

Vox’s restorationist project has significant foreign-policy dimensions. Its central pillar is to reverse the progressive migration policies of the Sánchez governments and to “deport, deport, like there is no tomorrow”, as Jorge Buxadé, one of its leading foreign-policy voices, recently put it. This would entail a drastically more confrontational stance towards Morocco, upending the rapprochement of recent years. Speaking to the authors, Hermann Tertsch, a Vox MEP, called Rabat a “hostile neighbour” waging hybrid warfare against Spain in league with Sánchez.[1]

On economic matters, the outside villain with which Vox alleges Sánchez is betraying Spain is the EU. The party does not advocate leaving the union—its electorate is relatively pro-European compared with those of other such parties—but it does accuse the incumbent of having colluded with an overmighty European Commission to introduce red tape harmful to Spanish interests.[2] Its prescription for the EU is thus to roll back the European Green Deal and, more generally, to restore powers to national governments and the European Council.

The transatlantic triangle

A view from ‘Madrid Summit: Make Europe Great Again’ event, organized by the Patriots collective and the political group VOX in Madrid, Spain on February 8, 2025. Image by picture alliance / Anadolu | Diego Radames ©

Vox’s sense of a last-ditch mission to “save Spain” is also part of a wider, civilisational sense of a West in peril and of the common front of nationalists needed to defend it

Vox’s sense of a last-ditch mission to “save Spain” is also part of a wider, civilisational sense of a West in peril and of the common front of nationalists needed to defend it. A common feature of Europe’s radical right, this outlook is particularly pronounced in Vox. It is a product both of the party seeing existential threats to Spain and Christendom from all directions, and of the distinct traits of the Spanish right, which is historically Atlanticist and linguistically and culturally linked to Latin America.

Vox identifies three main threats to the West. The supposed threat from within is communism and the international left—the global expression of the Sanchismo that Vox seeks to roll back in Spain. The threats from without are China (a “systemic rival”, as Tertsch told us) and, of much higher salience for a party that sees Spain as Europe’s bulwark against influxes from the south, Islam. Thus the party’s hardline proposals for strengthening and further militarising the southern border, especially around the enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, are not just domestic policy but what Vox sees as part of a global struggle to defend Western civilisation.

This outlook also explains the party’s intensely networked and active relationships with other far-right forces.

In the analysis of Steven Forti, an expert on the party, Vox has proved to be one of the most subservient to Donald Trump of Europe’s far-right parties.[3] Tertsch acknowledged that this link is a political liability within Spain, and insisted that it was born of genuine ideological kinship rather than just opportunism. Vox is an influential convening force within the Patriots for Europe grouping in the European Parliament—hosting a major “Make Europe Great Again” gathering of leaders including Marine Le Pen in Madrid in 2025—and has good links to leaders in the rival European Conservatives and Reformists group, most notably Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. It also serves as a bridge to the Latin American right, including Javier Milei in Argentina, José Antonio Kast in Chile and the Bolsonaro movement in Brazil, and has a warm relationship with the Netanyahu government in Israel.

Santiago Abascal and Javier Milei at the ‘Viva 24’ event organised by the right-wing populist party Vox in Mai 2024. Image by picture alliance/dpa | Cesar Luis de Luca ©

The party thus sees itself as the hub of a triangular network of the Atlantic right, linking the US, Latin America and Europe. It has given this role institutional form in the Foro de Madrid, an international network of right-wing and far-right politicians, and the Carta de Madrid, a manifesto denouncing the influence of the left across the “Iberosphere” (Spain, Portugal and Latin America).

Parallel foreign policies

Unless the polls are drastically wrong, Vox’s only realistic chance of joining the next Spanish government would be as a junior partner to the PP. But with a projected third of the coalition’s parliamentary seats, Vox would be well placed to demand one of the four major ministries of state (interior, foreign affairs, defence and justice). The PP would seek to retain all four, particularly interior—which Vox is likely to covet—and foreign affairs, given PP’s ambition to establish Spain as a bastion of the centre-right European People’s Party. If forced to relinquish one of these ministries, however, the PP might find defence a more acceptable concession, according to Pablo Simón, a political scientist.[4] The PP would not want to allow Vox to decide over Spain’s international positioning, given the parties’ clear disagreements on matters such as EU integration.

But even without the foreign-policy portfolio, Vox would probably have an influence on the external dimension of any coalition with the PP. On issues where the two parties’ positions broadly converge—from improving relations with Washington to restricting migration—Vox could reinforce the PP’s own policy instincts, though the PP would have to rein in its junior partner’s more radical impulses. Where their positions diverge, however, Vox could prove a major irritant. The international dimensions of Vox’s domestic project and its strong sense of a wider mission to save the West mean the party is unlikely to bow readily to the PP’s preferences and may seek to conduct a parallel foreign policy of its own.

Vox’s dense external networks would be a considerable asset to the party in this regard. With two more years of Trump ahead and a Europe moving to the right, it would come to power with a strong international contacts book, in some respects more extensive than that of the PP. It would thus have both the appetite and the ability to assert its foreign-policy agenda in a Feijóo government. Policymakers elsewhere in Europe should seek to understand the party’s foreign-policy instincts—and brace for a very different sort of Spain in Europe and the world from the one they have come to know under Sánchez.

[1] Authors’ interview with Hermann Tertsch, online, November 3rd 2026.

[2] Authors’ interview with Luis Miller, political scientist at research scientist at the Institute of Public Goods and Policies of the Spanish National Research Council, January 20th 2026.

[3] Authors’ interview with Steven Forti, professor at the University of Barcelona, online, October 27th 2026.

[4] Authors’ interview with Pablo Simón, political scientist at Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, online, November 11th 2026.