More than Ukraine: How the Abu Dhabi talks laid bare Russia’s priorities

Problem

Two days of US-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi between November 10th-11th produced an agreement in principle on a prisoner exchange, but no breakthrough on ending the war. Russia again refused any ceasefire or pause in combat until a comprehensive deal is reached. Through its chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, Moscow reaffirmed its demand for the entirety of the Donetsk region, which the Ukrainian side rejected.

Most significantly for Europe, the talks elevated the question of a “new” European security architecture to the centre of the agenda. Medinsky described the post-Yalta/Potsdam system as “sick”, with Ukraine merely the place where “the abscess burst”. Russian sources framed any Ukrainian settlement as subordinate to this broader objective. Simply put, Russia does not want a deal on Ukraine alone—it wants to revise the last 35 years of European security.

For Russia, then, Ukraine is not the end goal but the way into a much larger bargain. How Europeans respond will determine whether Russia gets one.

Solution

European governments should treat the Abu Dhabi outcome as a clarification of Russian priorities rather than a step towards a durable settlement. Three immediate lines of action follow.

First, they should insist that decisions on European security are indivisible. Any discussion of architecture, force posture or guarantees that affects EU or NATO members must include those members as principals, not observers. European governments should publicly reject unilateral or bilateral arrangements that bypass the EU or NATO.

Second, they should stay united against Russia’s bilateral overtures. Responses to offers of non-aggression pacts or special understandings with individual states should be coordinated through the EU and NATO. That way, no single capital is isolated or tempted to undercut common positions.

Third, they should not let Russia’s wider aims set the terms of the Ukraine peace talks. Any dialogue on European security should come only after concrete Russian steps that reduce the threat, including a genuine ceasefire, withdrawal from occupied Ukrainian territory and verifiable limits on offensive capabilities. Europeans should not accept an abstract redesign of the security architecture as the price of peace in Ukraine.

Context

Russia’s position at the talks revives the core of its December 2021 demands: a legally binding halt to NATO enlargement and possible reductions in the Alliance’s military presence in central and eastern Europe. Medinsky’s call for a “new Yalta” signals that Russia wants a continental order in which it dominates the post-Soviet space.

The format of the talks also marginalised the EU. Officials from the European Commission, the European Council, key capitals and NATO were present in Abu Dhabi but remained outside the main negotiating room. Russian representatives said they had not met the Europeans and saw little reason for doing so in the absence of concrete European proposals.

At the same time, Russia suggested bilateral non-aggression pacts with individual NATO or EU states. This is a classic divide-and-rule tactic: it offers selected governments the prospect of separate security understandings while weakening the incentive for common EU or NATO positions. It also fits Vladimir Putin’s long-standing preference for dealing with Europe as a collection of capitals rather than a single entity.

Finally, US mediation adds further uncertainty. American envoys did not put forward new ideas that visibly shifted either side. It remains unclear which elements of the security discussion they will carry forward to Moscow and Kyiv. In this vacuum, Russia’s framing, which links any Ukrainian settlement to a renegotiation of European security, risks becoming the default agenda. Decisions that affect European security could then advance in formats where Europe’s collective interests are secondary.