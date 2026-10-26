Lula has won in Brazil, but Europe still needs to fight for Mercosur

Problem

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, has won another term as Brazil’s president. Europeans might be tempted to breathe a sigh of relief: a fourth term for the veteran left-wing politician should save the EU-Mercosur deal. Brussels, however, should hold off on its celebrations for now.

The European Parliament still needs to approve the Mercosur agreement in a plenary vote before the deal can face national ratification. But most importantly, the EU needs to turn its rhetoric on Mercosur into substance. The deal is instrumental in securing European access to Brazil’s critical minerals, including lithium and the world’s largest graphite production outside China. Both lithium and graphite are essential for batteries and energy storage.

Brazil also has a small but growing photovoltaic industry and is feeling the pressure of Chinese imports undercutting domestic producers. China is still the main player in Brazil’s green technology sector, accounting for more than 89% of Brazil’s solar-panel imports. It also provides much of the investment for Brazil’s growing electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Industrial cooperation between Brussels and Brasilia could boost the competitiveness of EU manufacturers widen their access to resources. But Beijing is already courting Brazil. A failure by the EU and Brazil to deliver on the Mercosur deal would provide the opening that China needs to entrench itself in the Brazilian economy by promising investment and factories.

Solution

The European Parliament must first approve the Mercosur trade agreement to ensure the agreement has the political legitimacy to continue its provisional implementation. Then Europeans should use the diplomatic channels that several of their capitals, including Rome and Madrid, have with Brasilia to signal that the EU still offers the best return on investment for Brazil—despite its deal coming with more upfront conditionality than China’s.

European firms can build local supply chains and processing capacity in Brazil, while Chinese players often do only the final assembly locally. This means that China relies almost entirely on its own inputs. Brazil’s decision in February 2026 to raise the duty on EV assembly kits to 35% from January 2027 shows that increasing local value added is a key concern for Brasilia.

At the same time, the EU should ensure that the Global Europe Instrument within the Multiannual Financial Framework 2028–2034 dedicates adequate attention and resources to Mercosur countries. The EU needs to put its money where its mouth is: despite European rhetoric on the strategic value of Latin America, the region received only a minor share of the Global Gateway’s mobilised investment between 2021 and 2024.

Europe needs to secure funding and focus on delivering on the trade agreement. Most importantly, Europe needs to prioritise Brazil as an important partner through which it improve European industrial competitiveness, scale up, and fend off rivals such as the US and China.

Context

On October 25th 2026, Lula secured an unprecedented fourth term in the run-off against Flavio Bolsonaro. It was a surprising comeback, with Lula trailing in the first round. US president Donald Trump has cast doubt over the election result and Bolsonaro is refusing to accept it, vowing to challenge Lula’s win in court—despite Brazil having no precedent for overturning an election win in its history.

Unlike his opponent, who seemed willing to grant the US preferential treatment on securing government contracts and access to Brazil’s mineral resources, Lula has been a driving force behind the EU-Mercosur deal. But Brazil’s fragmented Congress is likely to limit Lula’s room for manoeuvre. Europe might have narrowly avoided the worst-case scenario, but it should start moving now to secure the best possible outcome.