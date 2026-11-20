Investment at home, cooperation in Europe: How Italy can deal with hybrid threats
Italy is lagging in Europe when it comes to handling hybrid threats. Here is what it should do
Problem
Before a half-empty parliament this week, defence minister Guido Crosetto delivered an urgent briefing on hybrid and cognitive warfare. One of the main triggers was a recent wave of hybrid attacks on Italy: on November 11th, 6,000 schools received bomb threats; previously, six Italian flights were disrupted for the same reason.
The government’s response has appeared swift and coordinated across the foreign ministry, the defence ministry and Palazzo Chigi—the prime minister’s office. But political will is not enough. What is missing is the scaffolding. Italy needs an urgent change of mindset, as well as adapted national frameworks to address its vulnerabilities across infrastructure, finance, politics and society.
Solution
Europe responds to hybrid threats at multiple speeds, and Italy is among the slowest. Funding to address hybrid threats has grown, from €126m in 2019 to €2bn for 2026-2028. But it still lacks a strategic and security-driven approach.
Domestically, Italy should first adopt a national security strategy: it is the only G7 country without one. Second, it should set up a national platform on hybrid threats to coordinate the economic, social, institutional and security actors that are vital to monitoring and responding to such threats.
Precisely because it needs to catch up with its peers, Italy should work closely with its more advanced partners. It could promote a five-member working group with France, Germany, Poland and Britain, which remains a key partner for European security. This “pentagon” should strengthen and speed up information sharing and best practice, and develop joint analysis and operational cooperation.
Italy’s vulnerability could become Europe’s, especially given the openness of the Italian political and business community to Russian arguments about the invasion of Ukraine. The same risk applies to hybrid threats in Europe’s neighbourhood. Italy should use its economic and political leverage in the Western Balkans to work with EU partners on helping candidate countries protect themselves from hybrid threats coming from Russia, China, Iran and others.
This process will not be complete before Italy’s 2027 general election. During this time, both domestic actors and foreign powers will attempt to use information manipulation to instil fear among voters, and thus undermine Italian democracy. But the opportunity remains to get ahead of the 2029 European Parliament election. In support of this, Italy should prioritise hybrid threats during its presidency of the EU in 2028.
Context
In 2026, Italian intelligence listed Russia as the main threat to Europe. In 2025, the European External Action Service ranked Italy among the 15 countries most targeted by information manipulation and interference. Italy’s strong economic, cultural and political ties with Russia do not shield it from Russian targeting. Prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s continued political and military support for Ukraine is one of the reasons the country has become a target. Nor is it only about Russia, although the country remains today a principal concern, including because of the Russian shadow fleet in the Mediterranean which could be used to enact hybrid threats.
The European Council on Foreign Relations does not take collective positions. ECFR publications only represent the views of their individual authors.