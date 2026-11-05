Hold the obituaries: Trump is still the president

Hold the obituaries

Donald Trump’s shellacking in the US midterm elections has shifted the political momentum in Washington. The Democratic sweep will define the narrative and prompt yet another stream of premature obituaries of the Trump presidency. Indeed, wanting to beat the rush, the political scientist John Kenneth White declared that “the Trump era is over” even before the election.

But the Trump presidency has experienced many false dusks before, and most commentators misjudge the source of his authority. Trump’s power does not come primarily from a Republican majority in Congress. Rather, it rests on the increasingly powerful executive authority of the president, combined with Trump’s firm hold on the Republican base.

Even now, this hold remains intact. Republican legislators must survive Republican primaries before they can contest the next general election. As long as Trump’s voter base is loyal, confronting him carries a clear risk to their careers that few Republicans in Congress will want to take.

How Trump controls Washington

Republican “loyalty” protects the president under a Democratic Congress. Overriding presidential vetoes requires two-thirds of both chambers; removing him requires two-thirds of senators present; passing legislation requires a supermajority in the Senate that the Democratic Party, despite its midterm victory, does not have. A loyal Republican minority can prevent Congress from attempting to override Trump’s executive actions or even mounting a serious challenge to the president.

Republican support for Trump has softened a little during 2026, but it remains overwhelming. Among Republicans, his approval stood at 86% in January; it was 79% in the latest poll. Even as Republican voters increasingly disapprove of some of his specific policies, such as the war in Iran, they are shockingly willing to support him with almost cult-like devotion.

Trump spent much of 2026 tanking his party’s prospects in the midterms, but he continued his internal reign of terror. His most prominent Republican opponent in Congress, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, lost to a Trump-backed candidate in the primary by 10 points. Bill Cassidy, a Republican senator from Louisiana who had voted to convict Trump in 2021, finished third in the primary with less than 25% of the vote. John Cornyn, a longtime Texas senator, lost his primary by more than 25 points to a Trump-backed candidate with multiple scandals. In Indiana, at least five of seven incumbent state senators who opposed Trump’s redistricting demand lost their primaries to Trump-endorsed challengers. Many other incumbents, such as Thom Tillis of North Carolina, did not even bother to run.

Overall, 97% of Trump-endorsed candidates won their primaries. Of course, most of those candidates were incumbents and there were a handful of exceptions. But the broader point still stands. If a politician wants a future in the Republican Party, they must toe the Trump line. The midterms did not change that central fact of Republican life.

One number to rule them all

Europeans should prepare for a still powerful and mostly unconstrained president in Trump 2.5. To understand the dynamics of his power, outsiders should watch his approval among Republicans more closely than the congressional seat count.

The beginning of the end of Trump’s political power will come only if his Republican base defects. No single percentage automatically triggers a revolt—but if his Republican approval falls into the mid-60s, many resentful Republican legislators will smell blood. Failing that, Europeans will have to deal with the same powerful, mercurial president (though with perhaps a touch more anger) they have faced since January 2025.