Hold the line: EU actions must counter Orban and Netanyahu’s defiance of the ICC

Problem

Hungary intends to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC). Its far-right prime minister Viktor Orban made the announcement shortly after his Israeli counterpart Binyamin Netanyahu arrived in Hungary, his first trip to Europe since the ICC issued an arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

As an ICC member, Hungary is required to cooperate in arresting and surrendering suspects who enter its territory. Now, by choosing to withdraw from the ICC and ignoring Netanyahu’s arrest warrant, Hungary is once again misleading Europe. It might be part of the EU, but it continues to act against the values and principles for which the bloc stands.

Orban’s belligerence could negatively impact EU internal unity and damage its reputation as a global advocate for peace and justice.

Solution

The EU is increasingly united when it comes to enforcing sanctions against Russia. With the return of President Donald Trump, the bloc is also honing its response to the new US administration’s policies in order to protect the European economy and its defence system. The EU certainly has a lot on its plate; nonetheless, it cannot overlook breaches of international law and potential human right abuses.

Orban’s lack of cooperation, and its potential impact on intra-EU unity, weakens both the EU’s legal authority and international law efforts. The EU cannot let Orban’s proclamation mark the beginning of a domino effect that will eventually undermine the EU’s foundational values. If Netanyahu were to travel to Germany or Poland—countries which are reportedly hesitant about upholding their obligations in this matter—the EU could face a very public fracturing of its core commitment to justice.

It is imperative that European policymakers take a lead role in supporting the ICC and collaborate with governments elsewhere, such as Canada, to send a message that they do not tolerate such blatant flouting of international regulations. For its part, the EU could invoke the blocking statute to shield organisations collaborating with the ICC from extraterritorial sanctions, like those imposed by the US on ICC officials, to protect the court’s operations.

The EU should also adopt strict guidelines, aligned with UN and ICC protocols, to regulate interactions with ICC suspects and uphold international justice. Strengthening diplomatic support, enforcement measures and financial backing for the ICC will reinforce its credibility and demonstrate that politicians with an agenda cannot simply flout the rule of law.

Context

On April 3rd 2025, Hungary announced plans to withdraw from the ICC, coinciding with Netanyahu’s visit to Budapest. The latter’s arrest warrant is based on alleged war crimes in Gaza, including crimes against humanity, since October 2023. But Orban dismissed this, stating that Hungary would not enforce the warrant should Netanyahu visit.

In February 2025, Orban posted on X that “it’s time for Hungary to review what we’re doing in an international organization that is under US sanctions!” It is clear that US policy decisions are having far-reaching consequences in the international arena—not only on foreign policy, but also on global discussions about human rights

However, the development in Hungary is unsurprising. In recent years, human rights organisations have raised concerns about Hungary’s actions. For example, Human Rights Watch has flagged the country’s ongoing weakening of democratic institutions and its gradual erosion of the rule of law.