“Once you have the nuclear weapons, it’s very hard to not have them,” conceded US president Donald Trump after his meeting in Shenzhen with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin on November 19th. This difficulty was reflected in the modest and non-committal language on the topic in their “joint declaration towards peace”, with the three leaders reaffirming the Reagan-Gorbachev statement that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought” and agreeing to “conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons”.

This was not quite the “denuclearisation” talks that Trump had pushed for in the run-up to the summit. Nevertheless, the rare joint language from the world’s three biggest nuclear powers could help lay some political foundations for more substantial engagement.

As China expands its arsenal and all three countries undertake nuclear modernisation, trilateral agreements on measures to avoid misperception and miscalculation would be in everyone’s interest. Plausible steps exist to match the language in the declaration. Yet, as Trump has found, it will take a lot of persuasion for China to drop its traditional opposition to nuclear agreements with America. Europe’s two nuclear-armed states, Britain and France, will also be reluctant to participate—but doing so may help get China on board.

Starting small

This would not come a moment too soon. The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which set binding limits on American and Russian strategic nuclear forces, expired in February 2026, though the two countries continue to implement a range of nuclear-risk reduction measures they negotiated during the cold war. Beijing has far fewer such agreements with Moscow and barely any with Washington. Besides their intrinsic value, new trilateral agreements to reduce nuclear risk would constitute progress towards fulfilling the three countries’ obligation under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty to “undertake to pursue negotiations… on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race”.

Among the more feasible short-term options is a trilateral missile pre-launch notification (PLN) agreement, which helps states avoid misperception and miscalculation by telling each other ahead of their use of certain missiles and space-launch vehicles (SLV). America and Russia have such an agreement, so do China and Russia. Even though Beijing has rebuked calls to commit to any new PLN agreements, it voluntarily pre-notified America and other countries of its two tests of submarine-launched ballistic missiles into the Pacific Ocean in 2024 and 2026, suggesting it sees value in the measure.

To ensure potential PLNs arrive quickly and securely, and to provide a channel for crisis communications, China could also agree to establish a national equivalent of the nuclear risk reduction centres that already exist in the US and Russia. These centres operate around the clock, and were used, for example, on September 11th 2001 to reassure leaders in the Kremlin that America’s defensive posture was not aimed at Russia.

In the future, and far more ambitiously, the three parties could agree to limit the numbers of intercontinental missiles and bombers that are ready for use. As arms-control scholar Jeffrey Lewis notes, China is unlikely to cross the limit of 700 deployed vehicles specified in the expired START, even if it were to load all of its launchers with missiles. As such, a voluntary trilateral commitment to observing this limit could be palatable to the country. Without a formal verification system, however, such an agreement could become unstable.

The missing side of the triangle

Measures like these could help Trump move closer to fulfilling his longstanding arms-control ambitions. During his first term, he tried unsuccessfully to bring China into trilateral arms-control talks. More recently, citing China’s nuclear build-up, second Trump administration officials once again called for multilateral talks with a view to negotiating a successor to New START.

The second administration’s engagement with China on nuclear-risk reduction constitutes a continuation of the Biden agenda. US and Chinese delegations met in November 2023 for what China termed “consultations” on arms control and non-proliferation, where the US side pushed for greater Chinese nuclear transparency and efforts to reduce strategic risks. These talks reportedly yielded little progress and China later suspended them citing US arms sales to Taiwan.

Chinese officials have repeatedly pointed to the smaller size of China’s nuclear arsenal relative to those of America and Russia, and the resulting “special and primary responsibilities” of the other two powers to reduce their arsenals first

But Beijing has also long maintained a more fundamental aversion to nuclear arms control with Washington. Chinese officials have repeatedly pointed to the smaller size of China’s nuclear arsenal relative to those of America and Russia, and the resulting “special and primary responsibilities” of the other two powers to reduce their arsenals first. China’s 2025 white paper on arms control acknowledges its interest in nuclear risk reduction but its answer to the challenge has been a proposal for adoption of China’s policy of nuclear no-first-use across the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, which has been criticised as unenforceable and potentially counterproductive.

Where Europe comes in

The nuclear point in the Shenzhen declaration does not call for the inclusion of Britain and France (the other two permanent Security Council members) in risk-reduction dialogue. But Russian officials have previously pushed for their inclusion in any multilateral arms-control talks.

Like China, however, the two European powers have been historically reluctant to agree to any such talks outside the existing process among the five permanent members, mainly because of their comparatively smaller nuclear arsenals. In the coming years, even accounting for the announced increases in both the British and the French arsenals, China’s projected nuclear force will far surpass both. In addition, a (seemingly well-founded) fear for Europeans will be whether any US engagement on arms control with Russia comes at the cost of concessions on Ukraine.

Still, Britain and France joining the measures outlined above would be relatively low-cost and a net positive, and could perhaps help bring China on board. Britain and France already pre-notify their missile and SLV launches voluntarily through the Hague Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation mechanism. Establishing risk reduction centres in Europe would bring a new secure crisis-communications channel, which would be especially useful given tensions with Russia. A limit on missiles and launchers would not meaningfully constrain the two European countries because of differences in their force structures. But it would still likely prove politically acceptable to them, at least in the short term.

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With no more formal limits on US and Russian strategic arsenals, the imperative to pursue nuclear risk-reduction measures is only intensifying. But it will indeed be “very hard” to turn political declarations into agreements, and any future dialogue may well get stuck on the countries’ varying perceptions of nuclear responsibilities and the origins of nuclear risk. Still, the Trump administration is highly motivated to pursue arms control, and—despite the symbolism and subtext of the Shenzhen meeting—this aspect of the resulting declaration may ultimately benefit Europeans, who also have an interest in persuading China to join trilateral measures.