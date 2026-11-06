Friendlier Congress, restless president: How Europeans should approach America after the midterms

Many Europeans are breathing a sigh of relief at the results of the US midterm elections. America’s democracy appears to be alive and well—something both Europe and the world need. For their part, European far-right leaders will find it harder to present Trump’s presidency as a political success.

Yet the Democratic victory means Congress may become less focused on European concerns. Europe did not feature at all on the campaign trail. Foreign policy issues linked to America’s domestic debates did: trade tariffs and the war in Iran were blamed for the rising cost of goods and gasoline. America’s relationship with Israel became a main point of contention, as Democrats denounced the use of taxpayers’ money to support Israel’s war in Gaza. America First voices blamed the war in Iran on Binyamin Netanyahu.

The issues that most unsettled Europeans over the past two years did not figure. President Donald Trump’s pressure on Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelensky to concede to Russia; his predatory approach to Greenland; his aggressive handling of Europeans, Canadians and other democratic partners; the administration’s support for “patriot parties” with a goal to “transform” Europe. None of this was meaningfully discussed by Democratic candidates.

A changed Congress

Despite their different political orientations, the departing senators held shared views about America’s role in the world. Individuals like Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Susan Collins of Maine, Gary Peters of Michigan and John Cornyn of Texas all agreed that NATO mattered, Russia had to be deterred and US alliances were central to national security. Few of their successors are focused on alliances, support for Ukraine and American diplomatic leadership.

As importantly, Democrats lack a veto-proof majority. Trump will retain extensive presidential powers over tariffs, troop withdrawals, alliances and military interventions.

This leaves Europeans with a Democratic Congress that is a friendlier interlocutor, but with limited interest in, and ability to constrain, the administration on foreign policy. At the same time, Trump is politically weaker at home but may look abroad to demonstrate strength, score wins and build his legacy. European policymakers should acknowledge that this major domestic electoral setback could result in an even less predictable and less accommodating American foreign policy.

Trump will not wait for the new Congress to start scoring wins abroad

Importantly, Trump will not wait for the new Congress to start scoring wins abroad. In fact, he has already started. Ahead of next week’s trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine and Trump’s envoys in Doha, Trump has announced a “big, beautiful agreement” on security for not only Ukraine but the whole of Europe. Trump made his pronouncement just as the Pentagon finalises options for the force posture review in Europe, which will determine where US military forces will be stationed. Trump may choose to reduce the US footprint further, to accompany his efforts on peace in Ukraine. In an environment where Trump’s military overreach on Iran is blamed for Republican catastrophic election loss, claiming successful peace deals and simultaneously reducing the American military presence in Europe would qualify as a victory for Trump and his disgruntled MAGA base.

Our troubles are your troubles, Dems

All this means that Europe will need a two-part strategy for the next couple of years.

The first part will involve deploying European leverage in pursuit of European interests.

The changed geopolitical circumstances favour Europe. As we suggested previously, European NATO allies now hold stronger cards regarding the force posture review. The Iran war has been a reminder of just how much Washington still relies on European bases, access rights and logistics to project its power globally. The value of Europe’s geography to the US has improved even more following the retaliatory Iranian attacks on American assets across the Gulf. These have raised the likelihood of the US phasing out its basing in the region. Europe should use this leverage to push for an orderly transition to NATO 3.0, whereby primary responsibility for European defence sits with the Europeans. They can also use their regulatory leverage—as suggested by our colleagues here—to limit the damage done by America’s business-driven diplomacy towards Europe and Russia.

The second part of the new strategy must be to engage with the rejuvenated set of Democrats heading to Washington in January.

Some of the new members will become influential in shaping the post-Biden, post-Pelosi Democratic Congress. Their priorities will reflect their campaign promises: lowering everyday costs, improving access to healthcare, fighting corruption. New voices will join the foreign affairs committee, often with the stated intention to transform America’s relationship with Israel.

Europeans will have to engage early with this new crowd and identify how to plug European topics of interest into these Democratic priorities. Three such topics present themselves.

Technology offers an interesting entry point. Regulation of AI, big tech and data centres featured prominently in some of the midterms campaigns. The EU’s approach to regulating technology giants may thus be of interest. There may be an opportunity to reshape the narrative in the US about Europe’s approach to tech, making clear the benefits of promoting safety, competition and freedom. European regulatory instruments such as the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA) have been caricatured by the Trump administration as means of censorship. Europeans engaging with Congress—whether political leaders from member states or European Parliament and Commission representatives—should demonstrate the utility of these acts in regulating the excesses of the tech industry. This can set the stage for a future joint agenda and limit fallout from the administration’s narratives around the two acts. Those heading to Washington should point out that most complaints under the DMA come from American claimants such as Oracle, and that the rulings most frequently benefit non-monopolistic US companies.

Corruption is the second main opportunity. Many Democratic candidates are focused on rooting out corruption, malpractice and abuse of authority. Democrats will hold public hearings and investigations into Trump’s “business diplomacy”. This matters because some of the administration’s worst instincts on Europe, including hostility towards the EU and an interest in reopening commercial relations with Russia at the expense of Ukrainian territory, stem from transactional diplomacy benefiting businesses and intermediaries in the president’s inner circle. Commercial deals on Russia’s energy assets as part of the peace negotiations on Ukraine were at the centre of Senator Jon Ossoff’s electoral anti-corruption campaign and of planned hearings and investigations.

Defence is the final opportunity. The EU and its member states have accelerated efforts to build strategic autonomy under the pressures of Russian aggression and weakening American security guarantees. It is time to show that Europeans can take their share of responsibility for defence. Stronger spending on defence means they can increase their military-industrial capacity as the US focuses on replenishing its own military stockpiles. Many new Democrats will welcome this as helping to reorientate American political and financial capital towards domestic priorities.

Most importantly, Europeans need to continue doing what they are already doing: building resilience to stand on their own two feet and defend their interests. This includes generating a consensus on policy on Ukraine and Russia, including regarding sanctions; and agreeing red lines to show what Europeans will not accept from Washington on Ukraine, Russia and American interference in European politics.