Crisis in Poland: How to restore public legitimacy to the Constitutional Tribunal

Problem

The Polish state has taken back control of one of its key institutions from those who worked to destroy it. No “coup” has taken place.

However, irrevocable damage was already done some time ago to the Constitutional Tribunal’s authority and legitimacy—which are preconditions for it to fulfil its role.

As a body dramatically politicised by the former governments of the Law and Justice party (PiS), the tribunal is seen as wholly illegitimate by one part of society, the broadly anti-PiS half. Dramatic constitutional machinations last week—the only viable legal solution left to rescue the court, according to four former presidents of this court—nevertheless mean the other half of society will never now trust it either. In the short term, the current escalation—regardless of the motives of its actors—will deepen divisions. Each side may even have an interest in prolonging the struggle to mobilise their supporters.

Solution

It is imperative to restore the public legitimacy of the Constitutional Tribunal. This will involve several steps. Ultimately, it must mean phasing out the current tribunal and establishing a new one, based on new, commonly agreed rules. This can come through what some experts call a “constitutional reset”—a compromise between both sides of the fierce political conflict dividing the country and an agreement to start from scratch. Minor parties in the Polish parliament, from both sides of the political aisle, support such an idea.

Realistically, this may be possible only after the next parliamentary election, due in autumn 2027. Polls suggest no clear majority is in sight. So, while this sounds like science fiction today, the recent escalation could, theoretically, become the first step in this direction.

Context

Last week the Polish government attempted to restore the functionality and legality of the Constitutional Tribunal. The tribunal president was suspended by his fellow judges for one month, while the minister for justice filed prosecution charges against him. PiS called these decisions a “coup”, while President Karol Nawrocki joined protesters outside the court.

Over the years the tribunal has become an instrument of power of the PiS majority which ruled Poland until December 2023. It was packed with hardline PiS politicians, including the now-suspended president, Bogdan Swieczkowski. Its politicised rulings included a near-complete ban on abortion in 2020 as well as a judgment questioning the primacy of EU law the following year. Both the European Court of Human Rights and the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) decided that the Constitutional Tribunal did not satisfy the requirements of an independent and impartial tribunal. The conflict escalated in April 2026 when the PiS-affiliated Nawrocki refused to take the oath from judges elected by the parliament, violating the constitution.

Both the situation and the measures adopted by the government and the constitutional judges elected by the current parliamentary majority are unprecedented. Polish law provides no clear guide for dealing with a Constitutional Tribunal president who sabotages the work of the court by refusing to summon the general assembly, appointing adjudicating panels in breach of the existing regulations and sidelining judges who do not share his political views. The crisis also takes place amid the worsening geopolitical situation and upcoming decisions about the establishment of a permanent American military base in Poland.