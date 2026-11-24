COP31 failed, but the green transition has not
COP31 ended without an overarching agreement, but Europe can still be a leader in the global green transition
Problem
At COP21, held in Paris in 2015, participating countries agreed to limit global warming to well below two degrees above pre-industrial levels. Over the past 11 years, however, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which includes nearly 200 countries, has gradually become less effective.
In 2025, at COP30, the withdrawal of US support for the UNFCCC process under the second Trump administration emboldened fossil-fuel-producing nations, such as Saudi Arabia, to challenge the wording around transitioning away from fossil fuels. Expectations of COP31, this year held in Antalya, were thus never high—but few expected it to become the first UN climate summit since Copenhagen in 2009 to fail to reach a final agreement.
Indeed, Turkey, as COP31 host president, and Australia, as president of negotiations, had to accept that delegates could find no common ground on language around the fossil-fuel transition. Belize, Britain, the EU, the Marshall Islands, Norway, Panama and Vanuatu refused to accept any compromises on language on the grounds that it would put the goals of the Paris Agreement at risk. Now formal multilateral cooperation on action to limit climate change could be on life support.
Solution
The good news: the green transition is alive and kicking, precisely because the stakes are higher than ever. The physical consequences of climate change are becoming harder to ignore, including in Europe, placing pressure on infrastructure and energy systems, and testing the world’s overall resilience. As the world moves further down the path of decarbonisation, businesses are responding to the economic imperative to clean up supply chains and production processes to stay competitive. In their industrial policy and energy decisions, governments around the world are choosing to manage the economic, climate and security risks by leaning into the green transition.
Europe was an early mover, launching the European Green Deal in 2019. While a fragmented political environment means that Europe’s centrist parties no longer agree on whether the Green Deal is achievable, the competitiveness case remains, and it was central to the Draghi report in 2024. Many business and industry groups continue to call for European governments to give investors consistent signals on the deal’s importance.
European climate leadership needs to go beyond international meetings and demonstrate that a green economy will deliver security and economic growth for its citizens. The EU cannot do this in isolation: it should start building a coalition of like-minded partners who can shore up its green transition and offer Europe what it lacks (raw materials, manufactured components, and research and innovation for clean technology, for example). It should offer financing at scale and at speed; it should tailor its offers to each partner and provide guarantees, research and training, regulatory know-how and coalition support.
Context
COP31 meeting took place between November 9th and November 20th in Antalya, Turkey, with Australia leading negotiations. After lengthy diplomatic efforts led by the co-presidents, the conference overran by more than a day, finishing in the early evening of November 22nd—with no shared conclusion. However, all previously agreed COP targets still stand, including the commitment at COP28, held in 2023 in the UAE, to transition away from a reliance on fossil fuels via emission cuts and scaled-up finance.
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