In William Butler’s novel, “The Butterfly Revolution”, a group of teenagers at a summer camp rise up against the management and take power. They demand more democracy and dignity, and an end to the old, corrupt rules.

Serbia’s students won the country’s parliamentary election by a wide margin at the end of October; now they need to stay true to their goals of more democracy and better governance. This is especially pertinent since, according to ECFR interviews conducted in Serbia, the Student List is a mixed group—roughly half are pro-European, about a quarter are on the far left, and the rest are nationalist, which makes internal divisions more likely.

What the student movement has achieved so far is remarkable. But Europe should not push Serbia to take new positions straight away on issues such as recognition of Kosovo or joining sanctions against Russia, lest it put a strain on the diverse student coalition.

A movement built from below

In November 2024, the canopy of Serbia’s Novi Sad railway station collapsed, killing 16 people. As well as underlying structural issues, the tragedy was attributed to government corruption and a lack of adequate oversight on a recent project to renovate the station’s roof.

In the two years since, Serbia’s students created more than a protest network: their backlash against then president Aleksandar Vucic saw the Student List develop into a solid political movement. Its members chose individuals to run in the parliamentary election and the Student List governing programme was then written by working groups over an 18-month period. The movement’s main goal is fixing Serbia’s myriad social and economic issues, since the country is mired in corruption; its media have also long been under the control of Vucic.

In order for the Student List to become a challenger in October’s election, students reached out to their parents, many of whom work in every institution and ministry, in every town and village, across the country. Students set up Viber groups, through which they mobilised their parents, grandparents and their grandparents’ neighbours to vote. The movement also interviewed and trained 60,000 election observers and polling station commission members, forming cross-country networks. This connectivity will be a major advantage for the Student List in the upcoming local elections, too—the date of which will be determined by Serbia’s pending new president.

From chrysalis to butterfly

From the middle of November, the Student List’s 140 MPs have 90 days to nominate a new prime minister and a government. The new cabinet faces difficult foreign policy tasks, and the prime minister will also have to try to patch up Serbia’s budget by unlocking EU payments under the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans and other European Commission instruments.

In Belgrade, the chrysalis must now become a butterfly. Serbia’s students need to emerge from their safe, closed circle and spread their wings to enact the changes they have campaigned for since 2024. This will challenge how the group has made decisions so far: a prime minister needs autonomy but must stay true to the dignified spirit of the movement. Meanwhile, Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party sit in parliament, ready to accuse the Student List of incompetence and corruption, and of generally being unable to get anything done.

View from the neighbourhood

Serbia’s neighbours greeted the result of October 25th with cautious relief. Vucic’s fall removes a source of interference and disrupts the criminal networks that reached across the Western Balkans. But the Student List’s foreign policy programme suggests at least continuity in tone with Vucic’s previous approach to Kosovo and Russia.

Even now, no Serbian politician will announce recognition for Kosovo, but the new government in Belgrade is the first in around 40 years with no personal legacy on the matter; it could begin tapering its control over Srpska Lista (Serb List), the main political party of the Serb minority in Kosovo, and criminal networks in northern Kosovo. Doing so would remove Pristina’s excuse not to engage. The government will also not join the EU sanctions on Russia, or at least not for now. The gas delivery contract with Gazprom is to be renewed this December, and Moscow will surely use its leverage.

Elsewhere, Montenegro has the most to gain from the Student List’s win. It can hold its 2027 election without Serbian meddling, and it should see an end to entry bans on its journalists and public figures, and to Serbian attacks on its accession process. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republika Srpska leadership—which had initially welcomed Serbia’s change in government—has become anxious because Vucic’s ally Milorad Dodik has no links to the Student List. While Dodik sells the Student List programme on Republika Srpska as aligning with his own positions, his relationship with Vucic ran on business and corruption networks; reform in Serbia would cut these, too.

North Macedonia offers a warning. In 2016, the country’s “Colourful Revolution” defeated a seemingly entrenched elite, but the new government never dismantled the clientelist networks and the old ruling party returned to power in 2024. Winning against the system is thus not the same as dismantling it. In Serbia, the student generation does not see Bosnians, Kosovars or Albanians as threats. But the country’s foreign ministry is the most contested post, and nationalist rhetoric remains prescient.

Serbia’s test for Europe

For the first time in decades, Serbia can change the quality of its governance and stay on a pro-European path

Nonetheless, Belgrade is in the position where it could lead regional reconciliation instead of continued alienation. For the first time in decades, Serbia can change the quality of its governance and stay on a pro-European path. Its other option is to fall back on its Yugoslav non-aligned instincts, which Russia would immediately exploit. Europeans need to be aware of this and approach the government’s pro-European voices with respect and humility.

The EU can help improve Serbia’s anti-corruption reforms and support change in the country’s security services and media. But it needs to recognise just what the country’s students have pulled off. Europeans should give Serbians, and their new government, space to come to their own conclusions about foreign policy issues. By doing so, they can encourage the country down a path of wider reconciliation.

The EU’s lesson in Serbia is that young people can be a powerful political engine—even as a minority in a country with an ageing population. They can defeat “strongman” rulers, of whom the Balkans have many. But Europeans also need to know when to take a step back and let new leadership take root. In Serbia, the students want to combine their networked organisation with a more dignified way of governing. Their butterfly wings will soon take shape.