Capability club: How the EU can lead the fight for AI middle powers

Middle powers are in the spotlight. In Mark Carney’s viral speech at January’s World Economic Forum in Davos, the Canadian prime minister urged collaboration to avoid their being crushed by hegemonic coercion—a plea all the more relevant when it comes to AI.

The United States and China have so far dominated AI development, hosting around 90% of the world’s supercomputing capacity. In 2024, these countries released 73 cutting-edge AI models between them, while the rest of the world combined developed 13. If this trend continues, AI will accelerate the economic and geopolitical divergence between the world’s superpowers and its middle powers.

But what would happen if AI middle powers—including the EU and like-minded economies such as Australia, Britain, Canada, India, Japan and South Korea— were to follow Carney’s advice? All have a notable presence in the global AI value chain; combining their AI capabilities means middle powers stand a better chance of challenging the technological hegemony of the US and China, and bolstering global technological competitiveness. The latter is, of course, a core ambition of the EU.

India’s upcoming AI Impact Summit, taking place February 19-20th, makes this a timely issue. As the first global AI summit hosted in the global south, there will be a special focus on ensuring that the benefits of AI advancements are shared across all regions. The summit presents a window of opportunity for Europeans to begin scouting for areas of collaboration with other AI middle powers.

First step: AI access

Middle powers need to prioritise gaining guaranteed access to frontier AI models and capabilities as a necessary condition to enjoy the economic and strategic benefits of AI—including productivity growth and effective protection from cyberattacks. There are two pathways which middle powers can follow in order to achieve this objective.

First, they could pursue a special, dependent relationship—based on AI—with the US or China to gain access to the technology’s benefits. However, the risk lies in whether the “AI superpowers” will use this dependency for coercion, as Carney has warned. Even the “special relationship” between the US and Britain started to erode when the former used its technological dominance to demand trade and regulatory concessions from the latter.

The second pathway is for middle powers to build their own sovereign AI models and capabilities. This is a more secure route to ensuring middle powers gain AI access and adopt AI in a way befitting sensitive government applications. The challenge here is that middle powers are behind the AI frontier; catching up to the US or China is likely prohibitive, given the individual monetary budgets of these countries.

Middle power AI club

AI middle powers could pool the costs of frontier AI development and collaborate more closely to acquire homegrown capabilities. The EU should kickstart a “club” of AI middle powers, with a focus on three main pillars.

AI middle powers could pool the costs of frontier AI development and collaborate more closely to acquire homegrown capabilities. The EU should kickstart a “club” of AI middle powers, with a focus on three main pillars

1. AI development

First, middle powers need to collaborate to pursue alternative pathways toward frontier AI development, for example via joint research and development programmes that encourage bold breakthroughs in the field.

Leading AI experts argue that the current pattern of AI development may soon face limitations. Middle powers should therefore explore alternative paradigms that can yield AI breakthroughs: for example, taking a bet on physical intelligence could enable progress in robotics and provide significant economic returns. But even if this prediction is inaccurate, taking strategic bets on the future of AI models could lead to algorithmic breakthroughs and reduce the absolute financial costs of frontier AI development.

Indeed, EU member states are already encouraging individuals and companies to be bold when betting on AI development. In November 2025, France and Germany announced the Frontier AI Initiative to attract public and private funding, and the backing of 30 top AI researchers, to find breakthroughs in AI. Europeans should encourage other middle powers to establish similar formats and collaborate, and challenge the dominance of American and Chinese AI labs. Such collaboration between the frontier AI initiatives of middle powers could constitute the foundations of the longstanding “CERN for AI” proposal for joint international research in AI, which aims to pool resources and research talent from interested members to achieve breakthroughs in AI.

2. AI infrastructure

Middle powers, whether through public or private funding, need to scale their ideas into marketable solutions. Even if bold bets result in alternative and cheaper pathways to AI development, it is necessary that these approaches still adhere to scaling laws. As a result, middle powers should aim to pool compute and data resources so they can run AI training and processing without being dependent on US or Chinese infrastructure.

Here too, the EU offers a good starting point for collaboration. The EU’s AI Gigafactories initiative will invest €20bn to build supercomputer facilities to host up to 100,000 cutting-edge AI chips, a necessary investment for training sovereign AI models. (As is stands, the only alternatives are currently with American and Chinese technology companies).

Europeans should provide other middle powers with access to its AI Gigafactories in return for a reasonable financial contribution, and with the assurance of access to their corresponding AI infrastructure. For example, Europeans would benefit from additional compute resources from the UK’s AI Research AI Research Resource, or Canada’s upcoming Sovereign AI Compute Strategy.

3. Sharing AI benefits

AI collaboration between middle powers can also be globally beneficial. Countries in the global south must often choose between either American or Chinese AI solutions; middle powers can provide another option, which also increases the bargaining power of global south countries in AI negotiations. Middle powers should therefore also consider how they can share the benefits of their own partnerships with global south countries. For example, countries like Australia, Canada and India could promote AI exports, accelerate adoption and invest in AI capacity-building.

Middle-power collaboration in AI development could eventually extend to AI governance and regulation. However, the majority of middle powers are currently uninterested in such policies and prioritise innovation in their national AI strategies. For example, Japan’s innovation-focused AI law and India’s light-touch AI governance model signal that middle-power collaboration would be viable if its initial focus is on AI development and not governance.

*

To paraphrase Mark Carney: if AI middle powers are not on the table, then they will be on the menu. But to catch up with the US and China—and gain access to assets that gives them a seat at the AI table—their collaboration is imperative. The EU should lead this effort towards the AI frontier.