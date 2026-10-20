Between Vucic and the future: Five post-election scenarios for Serbia

On a warm September morning, thousands gathered near a small Orthodox church in Belgrade to watch a livestreamed funeral. The coffin, draped in the Serbian and Republika Srpska flags, was carried into the church by the armed-forces honour guard. A military cap lay on top. Ratko Mladic, also known as the “Butcher of Bosnia”, had died in The Hague a few days earlier where he was serving a life sentence for crimes against humanity.

For European leaders, the procession, complete with military and religious honours, was “shocking”. The EU’s enlargement commissioner, Marta Kos, cancelled her visit to Serbia while several MEPs denounced the “disturbing” burial and proposed that the European People’s Party cut ties with the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

For Aleksandar Vucic, the country’s then president, it stoked up a nationalist furore as Serbs widely regard Mladic as a hero. Two days later, Vucic called a snap election for October 25th. He then resigned from his second and final term so he could stand as his party’s candidate for prime minister.

But nationalistic sentiment might not be enough to get Vucic over the line—even with the help of Serbia’s unreformed election rules and the strong possibility of irregularities. After nearly two years of leading anti-government protests, students are now trying to turn the movement into parliamentary representation. Their list draws on respected professionals and is organised through university plenums and local networks. The so-called Students’ List will be Vucic’s biggest challenge in his 14 years of rule.

Given that Serbia’s political instability can ricochet across the region, Europeans should take this opportunity to support democracy in the EU candidate country. The European Commission and its member states should press for free and fair elections before the vote, prepare for all outcomes and be ready to reset EU–Serbia ties the morning after.

Cause for concern

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the EU-Serbia relationship has been uncertain and problematic. The EU has struggled to apply conditionality to the enlargement process, including on the rule of law, good neighbourly relations and democratic standards. These have weakened further as the government repressed the student protests. Serbia’s backing for Ukraine tempered European anxieties over the country tilting too much towards Moscow. But there is plenty else to be concerned about, starting with unmet pledges of electoral law reform, democratic backsliding and Vucic’s scathing criticism of NATO while maintaining close relations with Russia.

Going into the election, three main political groups will shape the contest:

Vucic is putting his personal leadership at the centre of the campaign, leading the SNS-backed United Serbia list. Electoral arithmetic may also be helped with 500,000 voters without addresses added to the electoral list, among other irregularities. If such a large-scale operation succeeds, the election would likely become a contest between only two options. Serbia’s polls, though unreliable, are putting the Students’ List narrowly ahead of Vucic’s coalition. The students are hoping decentralised mobilisation and a list of recognised professionals can translate protest sympathy into votes. By running a creative, upbeat and humorous campaign, the students have so far avoided the traps set by government-backed media. This has grown into a popular and credible opposition movement, a first since Vucic took power. The established opposition is divided into two broad groups. Together, their popularity has shrunk from about 30% to 10-15% since the last election. The Students’ List has largely displaced Serbia’s democratic opposition. Some parties have supported the students over rival parliamentary lists. Others, such as European Serbia—an alliance that includes Dragan Djilas, a former mayor of Belgrade and once leader of the opposition—is now struggling to clear the 3% threshold. Among the right-wing, nationalist opposition there have disagreements and scandals. Branimir Nestorovic unexpectedly withdrew his party, We the Power of the People, from the election amid allegations of Russian influence. This adds to uncertainty over their electoral prospects, especially as SNS will win most nationalist and pro-Russian votes.

An unfair election and small-scale manipulation may not be enough to stop a shift in popular attitudes, as Viktor Orban’s stunning defeat in Hungary showed earlier this year

The integrity of the vote remains a serious concern. According to the commission’s May assessment and earlier election reports by ODIHR, the OSCE’s election-monitoring office, the ruling party benefits from public resource misuse, government-friendly media dominance, pressure on public-sector employees and voter intimidation. Election day irregularities could include vote-buying, organised voter transportation, hacked voter registrations, ballot confidentiality breaches and group voting. Together with SNS’s failure to accept the commission’s proposal to reform electoral laws, the fairness of the upcoming election is looking doubtful before the first vote has even been cast. But an unfair election and small-scale manipulation may not be enough to stop a shift in popular attitudes, as Viktor Orban’s stunning defeat in Hungary showed earlier this year.

Five post-election scenarios and how Europe should respond

Against this backdrop, and with further surprises likely during the campaign, five scenarios emerge.

Scenario 1: A convincing Vucic victory

Assuming irregularities similar to previous elections, SNS secures a parliamentary majority, potentially with smaller coalition partners. But electoral defeat does not dismantle the students’ decentralised organisational structures or eliminate the grievances that mobilised them, especially if they have a significant presence in parliament.

For the EU, this means a return to familiar transactional dealings with Vucic, balancing strategic interests against concerns over democratic backsliding and negotiating cooperation one issue at a time. Yet even as the EU accepts it must work with Vucic, maintaining the pre-election status quo is undesirable. The EU and its member states must find stronger levers to put Serbia back on the path to integration, for example, by holding on to finances for Serbia until its reforms are in place.

Scenario 2: A narrow Vucic victory marred by irregularities

Credible evidence of vote manipulation triggers renewed nationwide protests. This could see prolonged demonstrations, legal challenges and political negotiations; and potentially escalation through violent government repression, arrests and confrontations between demonstrators, police and government supporters.

For the EU, the challenge is to formulate a coordinated response that calls the vote illegitimate based on reports by election observers like the ODIHR. It should speak with one voice and avoid a fragmented response with some countries congratulating Vucic, for example. It is also crucial for the EU to emerge as the principal external actor in such a scenario, rather than America, China, Russia or any other country. This requires careful preparation and diplomatic signalling throughout October that illegitimate results will not be accepted.

Scenario 3: An inconclusive result and political deadlock

Competing victory declarations and a fragmented parliament leave neither bloc able to secure the 126 seats (out of 250) needed to form a government. Smaller parties, including the Socialist Party and national-minority representatives, become central to coalition negotiations. Short of one coalition succeeding, another election is triggered.

For the EU, this is an opportunity to facilitate negotiations at the invitation of Serbian political actors to help resolve the institutional impasse. In doing so, it should also insist on the required election law reform. This would also help the EU rebuild its credibility as the principal external actor in the Western Balkans.

Scenario 4: A narrow student-led parliamentary majority, followed by a contested transfer of power

While the Students’ List wins a majority of seats, electoral complaints, disputes over results and institutional resistance delay the formation of a government. This has the potential to trigger protests and the state’s violent repression of them.

The EU can help facilitate an orderly transition by offering credible assurances of due process to Vucic and senior state and security officials, while also insisting on civilian control, accountability and the depoliticisation of Serbia’s institutions. Given the troubled record of the country’s intelligence and security services, such a transition would also demand meticulous European preparation, including clearly defined red lines that security services must not cross after the election. To give this weight, the EU can threaten to isolate Vucic and to withdraw funds so he cannot use them to entrench his position. It could instead offer financial support to the Students’ List and pro-democracy civil society.

Scenario 5: A decisive student-led victory

A large legislative mandate for the Students’ List results in either a smooth transfer of power with Vucic and SNS in opposition, or a difficult transition with legal challenges and institutional obstacles due to Vucic’s embedded control. Even with an uncontested result, the new legislative majority struggles to undo the legacy of 14 years of SNS rule.

A peaceful power transfer is just the beginning for the EU’s role in Serbia. The task is then to support institutional reforms, rebuild democratic checks and balances and offer Serbia a credible European path, without assuming that electoral change automatically translates into support for EU integration.

Keeping Serbia’s democracy alive

Whatever the outcome, the EU and its member states should prepare now. Principled remarks against state funerals for war criminals are appropriate, but they do not heal the country’s wounded democracy. Led by the European Commission, the EU and its member states should use all political leverage—including withdrawing funds and threatening to slow accession—to compel the Serbian government to hold free elections, even if fair elections are impossible under current conditions. The opposition should not be physically harassed or intimidated, nor should the vote be flagrantly manipulated. Before October 25th, the commission and key foreign ministries should coordinate and specify responses to each scenario outlined above. Scrambling for solutions on election day or the day after would only damage the EU’s credibility further. These answers should also precede a new EU policy to strengthen EU-Serbia ties after the vote.