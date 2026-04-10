Amid the mayhem: Three steps for the EU and Turkey to protect their interests

Russian MiG-31s in Estonian skies, Russian drones entering Polish airspace, a Shahed-type drone striking a British military base in Cyprus. The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have dispelled the illusion of stability and prosperity familiar to most Europeans. A new security order is taking shape on their doorstep.

One country is located in the middle of the raging conflicts: Turkey has positioned itself as a protagonist in nearly every geopolitical shift in the EU’s neighbourhood—in the Black Sea, the Caucasus and the Middle East.

And yet, Turkey and the EU are stuck in a relationship dynamic defined by the long-stalled Turkish accession process. Despite recent positive signals, there are no concrete results on modernising the customs union, on moves towards visa liberalisation or on Turkish participation in SAFE. Ankara blames the lack of progress on the EU, accusing Brussels of using normative arguments as a pretext to prop up an outdated customs union that fuels trade imbalances. Against this impasse, Turkey is increasingly cultivating a patchwork of bilateral ties with individual member states.

The geopolitical outlook presents an opportunity to place the Europe-Turkey relationship on a more productive footing

The geopolitical outlook presents an opportunity to place the Europe-Turkey relationship on a more productive footing. There are shared interests: Ankara has deepened its defence cooperation with Kyiv, in line with European objectives to support Ukraine. Turkey played a major role in the downfall of Bashar al-Assad and has gained influence over Syria’s future; it is aligned with EU interests in counter-terrorism and migration management. In the South Caucasus, Turkey supported Azerbaijan to secure control over Nagorno-Karabakh and has reopened dialogue with Armenia, underscoring a commitment to regional stability that aligns with Europe’s broader strategic and economic interests.

For Turkey, the current tense geopolitical situation is manageable. But risks to its economy and ongoing migration pressures are uppermost in policymakers’ minds.[1]

Europeans are under pressure to strike the tricky balancing act of remaining aloof from Trump’s war of choice on Iran while taking action to protect European citizens from its ramifications. In pursuit of this, the EU should offer partners a focused agenda for cooperation in areas of shared interest. In the case of Turkey, such an approach could help stabilise the relationship and lay the groundwork for broader engagement.

Three steps for the EU and Turkey

European and Turkish decision-makers need to take concrete steps to deliver on this potential. To begin this, they can act in the following three ways.

1. Operationalise Black Sea cooperation

Turkey is already playing a leading role in Black Sea security as the guardian of the Turkish Straits—where its choices have helped Ukraine counter Russia—while also acting as the key intelligence provider. Ankara is determined to lead a naval security mission in the Black Sea as part of broader security guarantees for Ukraine. The EU could complement this effort by providing additional intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets within a shared framework, particularly as it plans to establish a maritime security hub as part of its strategic approach to the Black Sea region. Such a hub could play a key role in Ukraine’s reconstruction. Negotiations are currently under way regarding the hub’s exact location. One option could be a sectoral “division of labour” between Bulgaria and Romania, with each specialising in areas where it has clear comparative advantages. This would both strengthen the EU’s presence in the Black Sea and maximise the hub’s operational impact.

2. Institutionalise coordination in the South Caucasus

The EU has an interest to work more closely with South Caucasus countries to further scrub away Russia’s regional footprint. Rather than pursue parallel diplomatic tracks, the EU and Turkey should create a structured platform for joint engagement on conflict resolution and infrastructure protection. Such cooperation could help stabilise the region while reducing Russia’s leverage. It could also help them compete with Chinese infrastructure investments in emerging trade corridors, such as the Middle Corridor. The EU has just published its Ports Strategy, which is a step towards not only increasing the capacity of European ports but establishing principles for EU funding and investments in third-country ports.

3. Back Turkey’s efforts on the Iran war

Alongside other countries in the wider Middle East, Turkey is engaged in mediation efforts in the Iran war. The economic and energy repercussions for both Europe and Turkey should lead the EU to provide tangible backing to these efforts, including regular diplomatic coordination and aligned messaging on de-escalation. Turkey’s strategic positioning—which enables it to talk with both America and Iran, alongside strengthening ties with Pakistan—could provide leverage in mediation efforts. This would embed Turkey more deeply into European diplomatic initiatives, allowing the partners to manage regional security risks through a shared strategic lens. Turkey’s role in brokering the 2022 Ukraine grain deal set a good precedent that demonstrated the tangible advantage of aligning Ankara’s mediation capabilities with European diplomatic objectives.

Across these areas, the EU should prioritise light but durable institutionalisation—for example, through regular EU-Turkey security dialogues, joint task forces and coordinated planning structures. This would help transform episodic cooperation into sustained strategic alignment.

Pushing at an open door

Importantly, this approach aligns with public sentiment: Turks are more positive towards the EU than they are towards others. Nearly two-thirds of Turkish respondents to ECFR polling view the EU as an ally or necessary partner—more than for either America or China. Turkish business leaders have urged the EU to deliver concretely on the economic agenda.

Turkish citizens also appear supportive of normalising relations with Greece.

Such an approach would inevitably face political resistance inside the EU. Greece and Cyprus, in particular, have long used their veto power to shape the trajectory of EU-Turkey relations. Yet geopolitical change is blunting the sharpness of longstanding disputes and opening up negotiation opportunities. At some point, unresolved conflicts that hinder collective responses to larger security threats risk becoming liabilities that affect Europe more broadly.

To increase the chances of success of this approach, de-risking should be part of the institutionalisation. The EU should clearly define the interests it seeks to protect and set its conditions for cooperation. This would allow it to pursue a more structured engagement with Ankara while safeguarding its core concerns—be it in Cyprus or in Turkey’s transactional relationship with Russia.

The power of sequencing

To soften doubters, sequencing can be a good start: lead with security to build trust on the political level. Then seek to meet the expectations of businesses and the Turkish population, by generating the political will to deliver on the customs union and visa liberalisation.

This approach is not values-free realpolitik and does not abandon normativity: instead, it recalibrates it. Rather than suspending values in favour of transactions, or vice versa, the EU should practise normative power strategically: put its priorities in order and embed them in a longer-term framework of institutionalised engagement.

[1] Authors’ interviews with experts during a study trip in Turkey, in January 2026.