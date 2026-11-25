After Putin’s photo op, Europe must rejoin great-power diplomacy
The Shenzhen summit gave Putin recognition as an equal in a US-China-Russia format. But Europe should not mistake a vague declaration for a breakthrough, and it should insist on a seat at the diplomatic table
Problem
Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump’s meeting in Shenzhen ended with the leaders issuing a short “declaration toward peace”—and going home. Putin, sitting alongside Xi and Trump, aimed to restore Russia as an indispensable great power, an appearance that has been lost since 2022. Russia remains partially isolated diplomatically as it continues its war against Ukraine. Yet in Shenzhen, the country projected itself as one of three arbiters of world affairs.
The peace declaration did not create a new world order. But it did begin to normalise the idea that the US, China and Russia can discuss peace, energy, international justice and nuclear risk without Europe, Ukraine or other directly affected states at the table. Its language was also deliberately vague, with references to UN reform, stable energy flows, resistance to “jurisdiction abuse” by international courts and dialogue on nuclear-risk reduction. None of these require a timetable, verification mechanism, negotiating mandate or concrete commitment.
This leaves Russia, China and the US free to use “peace,” “reform” and “stability” as they wish. No doubt their definitions would differ sharply from Europe’s.
Solution
European governments should treat the Shenzhen declaration as a warning, not a breakthrough. They should deny Moscow the main prize: a great-power format in which Europe and Ukraine are objects rather than participants.
First, European governments should insist that any discussion affecting European security includes European states and Ukraine as principals. No arrangement on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine should be negotiated over Kyiv’s head.
Second, European governments should offer a detailed counter-agenda: UN reform that strengthens collective security and accountability; energy security that does not legitimise Russian supply chains; a clear position on international justice; and nuclear-risk reduction that includes China without rewarding its arsenal expansion.
Third, European governments should coordinate through the EU and NATO. Moscow will try to deal with capitals separately, exploiting differences among EU member states. A common position is the best defence against divide-and-rule.
Context
The first formal summit between Putin, Xi and Trump, on the sidelines of APEC in Shenzhen, produced little of substance. There were no settlements on Ukraine, Iran, arms control, trade or Taiwan. For Putin, however, it was a public relations success. Appearing as an equal alongside Xi and Trump reinforced the Kremlin’s claim, for domestic and global south audiences, that Russia is central to world politics.
The absence of public pressure over Ukraine was equally valuable to Moscow, which could present great-power bargaining, rather than Ukrainian sovereignty, as the framework for ending the war. This, in turn, makes Ukraine one item in a larger bargain about Europe’s security order.
The summit’s importance will depend on what follows: whether the nuclear dialogue gains an agenda, timetable and verification; whether “UN reform” strengthens or weakens accountability; whether energy cooperation becomes cover for Russian supply-chain dependence; and whether Ukraine is included as a sovereign participant.
Shenzhen did not become a “new Yalta”, but it shows that Putin is still eager to get one.
The European Council on Foreign Relations does not take collective positions. ECFR publications only represent the views of their individual authors.