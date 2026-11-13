After Abu Dhabi: How Europeans must reframe the European security debate

Problem

The Trump administration has accepted Russia’s long-standing demand to renegotiate the European security architecture as part of the negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Moscow has demanded this for years. In December 2021, Moscow sent two draft agreements to NATO and the US that included, among other demands:

No further NATO enlargement, with explicit reference to Ukraine.

Rolling back NATO’s military posture to 1997, ie, pulling back troops and weapons from frontline states.

No US military bases, NATO military activities, or bilateral military cooperation with non-NATO former Soviet states.

No deployment of intermediate- or short-range missiles that could reach each other’s territory.

Pulling American nuclear weapons out of Europe.

Europeans and Ukrainians have been highly reluctant to even start a conversation about the European security architecture with Moscow before there is peace in Ukraine. They argue that Russia must first stop violating the existing security order.

There is also a sense that the Americans have walked into a trap by even accepting discussion of this and asking Moscow to come up with its proposals. The proposals will almost certainly resemble what Moscow demanded in December 2021. This allows it to frame the debate and set the agenda for the negotiations—at the cost of focusing on achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Europeans have also been unhappy about European security being discussed without them. It seems US negotiator Jared Kushner at least sees the logic in including Europeans when negotiating European security, and has tried to get Vladimir Putin to let the Europeans into the room.

Solution

Europeans should quickly come up with their own proposal for revising the European security order instead of waiting for Moscow to set the framing. A European proposal could include the following elements.

On principles, the goal should be to reaffirm the existing principles set out in the Helsinki Final Act. Notably, these include respect for territorial integrity, the right of states to choose their alliances and refraining from the threat of the use of force.

On deconfliction and risk reduction, Europeans should propose the following: establishing a military-to-military hotline for deconfliction; finding agreement on maintaining safe distances between aircraft and warships; committing to using GPS and AIS transponders and refraining from jamming; pledging not to violate each other’s airspace; setting up a mechanism for observing exercises and allowing for inspections; progressing disarmament and arms control talks.

Will Moscow agree to these? Not likely. Russia opposes the principles (as can be seen in its war against Ukraine) and sees an interest in being able to escalate and being unpredictable. But Europeans putting forward a proposal would shape the discussion that will happen anyway.

Context

Russia wants to revise the European security order to diminish America’s influence and security commitment in Europe. It also wants to gain greater influence and control over Europe. In Moscow there are dreams about creating a new Yalta Agreement that divides Europe into spheres of influence and gives Russia power over its neighbours. Moscow wants a veto over European security.

But after Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, there is no scenario where the Europeans would accept less security than they have now. European security is today defined in opposition to Russia—not with Russia as a part of it.